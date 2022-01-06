Hampers to lift up your loved ones this veganuary

Finding the ideal gift for vegans can often be a challenge- so Hampers.com have taken care of the burden. Hampers.com have created a new range of specialty vegan hampers ideal for any occasion - all with free UK delivery.
Vegan truffles and Prosecco - £35
These luxurious truffles are not only vegan, but also gluten and soya-free. This makes the hamper perfect for someone that needs to watch what they eat.
Vegan Hot Chocolate hamper - £36
Send love and well wishes with the Vegan Hot Chocolate Hamper. With light biscuits, gourmet popcorn and marshmallows, this hamper has everything needed to enjoy a warm night in. All the delicious treats in the gift are free from animal products.
Red Wine & Dark Chocolate Gift Box - £36
Send a heart-warming gift to brighten someone's day. Lovers of red wine will be treated to this rich bottle of Spanish red. It's the ideal treat to accompany with a hearty meal.
Vegan Hamper - £46
Stuck on finding the ideal gift for the food-loving vegan in your life? Well, you won't be for much longer with the Vegan Hamper. This hamper is filled with a tray of the finest plant-based treats. It contains vegan truffles through to gourmet popcorn, biscuits and more.
Malbec and Treats Hamper - £59
A bottle of Royal Road Malbec vegan wine is the star of the show. This consists of vegan truffles, biscuits and a variety of delicious treats.
Vegan Sharing Hamper with Prosecco - £65
This gift will be a joy to share in every occasion, with an exclusive bottle of vegan-friendly Prosecco and many sweet treats to choose from.
This includes Montezuma’s “Like No Udder” orange chocolate and vegan mayonnaise from the award-winning producer Rubies in the Rubble. This sharing hamper will be an excellent addition to any celebration.
The Super Veg Cookery Hamper by Celia Brooks - £89
Surprise your favourite foodie with this incredible hamper. This gift is curated by chef, food writer and presenter, Celia Brooks. This delightful gift is hand-packed with care, and includes a link to Celia's recipe tips, to get their creative culinary juices flowing!