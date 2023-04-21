I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will start next week and fans are already speculating over who will leave first

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars is set to hit our screens later this month on April 24. The internet has spiralled over the star-studded line-up, including with rumours over who is likely to leave the jungle first.

Casinos en Ligne has revealed the betting odds for I’m A Celebrity 2023. The lists include who will be voted off first and who will take part in the first Bushtucker Trial.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 marks the first season to be located in South Africa as a number of former campmates are due to take part in the series. Crowd favourites such as Helen Flanagan, Gillian McKeith and more have been announced to join the 2023 series.

Unlike the original series, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will not feature a public vote, so the bookies odds are not based on public opinion. Instead, celebrities will compete against one another to be crowned.

However, that’s not to say that the internet hasn’t already spiralled over who will leave the jungle first. Here’s a rundown of who is most likely to leave the series first according to bookies.

Celebrities favourite to exit I’m A Celebrity jungle first

Paul Burrell - 1/1

Carol Vorderman - 3/1

Amir Khan - 4/1

Jordan Banjo - 5/1

Fatima Whitbread - 8/1

Helen Flanagan - 10/1

Phill Tufnell - 10/1

Shaun Ryder - 12/1

