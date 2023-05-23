Comedian Rhod Gilbert returned to the stage for the first time since receiving cancer treatment and said “it’s lovely to be alive”.

Rhod Gilbert, known for his stand–up comedy as well as appearances in Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Mock the Week and Taskmaster, has announced he was diagnosed with head and neck cancer last year. The Welsh comedian received treatment at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Posting a video on social media after performing at Swansea Arena, he said: “It is wonderful being back doing stand-up again for the first time in a year. I’m feeling good. Lovely to be here, lovely to be back in Swansea, lovely to be alive, lovely to be back on tour.”

After the gig, Swansea Arena tweeted: “We’re all so chuffed you’re back to doing what you do best." Other locations included as part of Rhod Gilbert’s ongoing tour, The Book of John, include Bath, Yeovil and Barnstaple.

The comedian will return to Wales on October 1 for a special event at Cardiff’s Wales Millennium Centre. Next week, Gilbert, who is a patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, will also host his third Hoof Cancer gig to raise funds to Trek Morocco’s Atlas Mountains for the cancer centre.

