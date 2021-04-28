The nominees for 2021's Bafta television awards have been revealed - here's who's nominated

(Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The nominees for this year's Bafta television awards have been revealed, with Sir Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ anthology series leading the pack.

The series of films is in the running for 15 gongs, including recognition for John Boyega for his performance as Met Police officer Leroy Logan in the instalment ‘Red, White And Blue’.

Letitia Wright and Shaun Parkes are also nominated for their performances in ‘Mangrove’ and Sir Steve is nominated for best director.

The anthology, which was aired on the BBC, is in the running for nine craft prizes and six television awards, including best mini-series, and supporting actor nods for Malachi Kirby and Micheal Ward.

But what else was nominated, and when can you watch the awards ceremony?

Here is everything you need to know about the awards.

Who and what else was nominated?

The Netflix royal drama The Crown scored 10 nods, six in craft categories and four in TV categories, including recognition for Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The show is nominated for the best drama series prize alongside Gangs Of London, I Hate Suzie and Save Me Too.

Michaela Coel’s powerful sexual assault drama I May Destroy You received eight nominations, including recognition for leading actress Coel and her co-star Paapa Essiedu, as well as a supporting nod for Weruche Opia, while the show is nominated for best mini-series.

Normal People, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, scored seven nods, including best mini-series, while stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are recognised in the leading actor and leading actress categories.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is recognised for the entertainment programme prize and will compete against Strictly Come Dancing, Life & Rhymes and The Masked Singer, while Coronation Street, EastEnders, Casualty, and Hollyoaks are nominated in the soap and continuing drama category.

Paul Ritter is nominated for a posthumous Bafta for male performance in a comedy programme for his role in Friday Night Dinner. He died at the age of 54 earlier this month after a brain tumour diagnosis.

For the full list of nominees, head to the Bafta website.

What were the best TV moments of the last year?

This year's nominees for Bafta's Must-See Moment Award include everything from mispronounced words to powerful dance routines (Photos: Getty Images/ITV/Disney)

It was previously announced that Diversity’s headline-grabbing performance on Britain’s Got Talent is in the running to be voted the best TV moment at this year’s awards.

The Black Lives Matter-inspired routine is among six nominees for the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award, which is voted for by the public.

The dance group sparked more than 24,000 complaints with a performance on the ITV programme in 2020, which saw a white performer kneeling on the neck of the group’s founder Ashley Banjo, in a reference to the death of George Floyd.

But TV watchdog Ofcom dismissed the complaints, concluding that the routine’s “central message was a call for social cohesion and unity”.

Penelope being revealed as the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton, abusive husband Gray Atkins killing Chantelle in BBC One’s EastEnders and Luke Skywalker appearing in The Mandalorian on Disney+ also made the shortlist.

Nigella Lawson’s mispronunciation of the word microwave as “mee-cro-wah-vay” also features, after the scene from her BBC Two programme Cook, Eat, Repeat became a viral hit on social media.

Gogglebox on Channel 4 is nominated for scenes showing its armchair critics responding to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus press conferences.

To vote on the award, head to Virgin Media’s website.

When can I watch this year’s Bafta television awards?

Comedian Richard Ayoade is returning to host the Baftas for a second year, with the ceremony returning to a studio-based production.

2020’s ceremony was broadcast live from behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with nominees accepting their awards virtually.

The Baftas will broadcast as-live on BBC One on the evening of Sunday 6 June.