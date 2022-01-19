The Stranglers discuss Dark Matters and tour

The Stranglers are heading back out on tour (photo: Shutterstock)

Men in Black back on road this month after punk pioneers cut first remote album

A career spanning 44 years has not diminished the musical power of one of the most respected bands on the circuit – The Stranglers.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly five decades after their formation, the band – Jean-Jacques Burnel, Baz Warne and Jim Macaulay – are heading back on the road to support their latest album Dark Matters.

It’s not often a band produces one of the finest albums of their career 44 years after their first hit, but The Stranglers have always been a unique proposition.

The Stranglers are heading back out on tour (photo: Shutterstock)

Their 18th and latest studio album saw them achieve one of their highest chart placings ever.

That success has been bittersweet though, with the tragic passing of Dave Greenfield during the recording of the record last year.

They very nearly finally called it a day as a result, but instead pushed on to finish what has become both a tribute and an epitaph to their fallen brother.

Words from the band

This is the first Stranglers album made remotely. How did that work?

Baz said: “We had started off with ten days in a studio together back in early 2019 but spent the rest of that year touring around the world, so never had the time to continue it.

“Then, of course, COVID hit and horrifically we lost our beloved compadre and keyboard player Dave Greenfield.

Much-missed The Stranglers keyboard player, Dave Greenfield (photo: Shutterstock)

“We really didn’t know what we were going to do but it became apparent that we should finish the album at the very least.”

Baz said: “We had worked on eight of the tracks in various stages with Dave but it soon became apparent we hadn’t got everything out of him that we needed so the keyboards were augmented, as everybody knows.

“But the essence of what you hear, especially the very strong lead lines, that’s all Dave,”

JJ continued: “When you’ve been involved with someone for over 45 years, It’s a huge loss, not only as a working colleague, but as a member of the family.

“There’s been lots of times over the years I thought we had reached the end of The Stranglers, where I never had a thought to carry on, like when Hugh left or when Jet’s health was starting to fail.”

Full Final Tour UK 2022 ...