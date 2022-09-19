Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandra Oh was spotted at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh was one of around 2,000 people in attendance for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The service, which lasted around 55 minutes, saw the Queen’s family, members of Royals from across the world, and other guests pay their final respects.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key political figures in the UK and around the planet were invited - including the newly appointed Prime Minister Lizz Truss, US president Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden.

Most Popular

Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8. The Queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor after the funeral.

She will be laid to rest in the late afternoon and evening of Monday, September 9, after a Committal ceremony carried out by Lord Chamberlain.

Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh was in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, 19 September

Why was Sandra Oh at the Queen’s funeral?

Sandra Oh was in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as part of Canada’s delegation. She was invited as part of the delegation due to the fact she is the recipient of an Order of Canada.

Oh received her honour in June 2022 for her “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad”.

Oh, who is known for her roles in Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, was spotted at the Queen’s funeral alongside a whole host of key Canadian political figures and officers.