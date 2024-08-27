Devices like the Ring Doorbell and smart speakers are heavily discounted | Amazon

The temporary deals include a half-price Ring Doorbell and £115 off an outdoor camera package

Amazon's own-brand smart devices have become a mainstay of millions of homes, thanks to their simplicity, reliability, and keen pricing. But the special offers that have just landed are some of the best we've seen this side of Prime Day.

Amazon Prime members will be able to snap these bargains up and have them delivered fast and free. And if you're not a Prime member yet, here's a free trial which gives you access to all the Prime benefits for 30 days.

Here's our pick of the best Amazon tech bargains in the daily deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

This could be the perfect introduction to streaming services. If you don't have a smart TV or, if you do, and you don't like its operating system, then a streaming stick is the obvious option.

The Fire TV Stick Lite performs all the functions you need, and includes HD streaming and it's rare to see it priced quite so cheaply. You'd also be offered £10 off the superb Alexa Voice Remote Pro.

As part of the deals, Amazon is also offering its 4K version of the Fire TV Stick for £39.99. And that's usually a £59.99 investment, so it's another good deal.

Echo Dot 5th Generation

I have two of these in my house and I'm so tempted to get a third one. They're very attractive devices, easy to tuck away in corners, and the sound quality you get from them is quite remarkable for their size.

Not only do they stream music, they can help answer questions, control smart devices, link up to televisions and other smart speakers, and even act as a WiFi extender.

While you're on the page, have a look at the smart bulb bundle, which adds on a top-spec smart bulb for just a fiver. That's a really good deal.

Ring Video Doorbell

One of the biggest savings in the current sale, and sure to be popular while it lasts, is this half-price Ring doorbell. It's the 2nd generation, it doesn't come with a Chime, but if you already have Amazon products set up, or if you're using this sale to build up a new system, this shouldn't be missed.

Ring's doorbells are pretty iconic in the tech world, and they're so useful, especially from a home security perspective.

So to be able to snap one up for less than £50 is a great opportunity.

Bundling it in with a Chime only costs another tenner at the moment, but don't miss the Echo Pop deal, because you'll get the doorbell and a smart speaker for a fiver more. What a bargain.

Blink Outdoor 2-Camera System With Doorbell

Outdoor cameras can be one of the most effective first lines of defence when you're planning home security improvements, and this is clearly a good time to start setting your system up.

Blink's cameras are reliable and give great footage. And they're smart, so they link up to your phone or Alexa devices.

This bargain bundle not only gives you two cameras, but also a Blink video doorbell, so you could completely cover your frontage, and monitor your back garden at the same time. And all for less than £100. Don't miss this deal.