This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If music be the food of love - buy on, give a loved one excess of it. Regardless of whether you’re purchasing for a friend, a paramour, a colleague or a hard-to-buy for family member, if they’re an audiophile, you’re well positioned to find them something they love.

Here, we're taking at look at the latest options for music lovers - the very best of the best.

How to tell if they’re an affirmed music lover? Do they ask you your top five Beatles albums? Recite Taylor Swift lyrics in daily conversation? Always underneath a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, or jumping to take charge of the playlist at a party? Then there will be something in this list to tickle them, we promise.

Lenco LS-100 Turntable with Hi-Fi Speakers an all-in-one vinyl set-up £129.00 Buy now Buy now A fabulous, reasonably-priced all-in-one turntable for vinyl collectors. With a gorgeous, retro inflected design, the Lenco LS-100 also benefits from the latest aural technology: you can access the player via Bluetooth and play tunes through the built-in speakers from differents sources. A compact number, the sound quality is impressively good for such a low price point and easily beats the competition of other all-in-one turntable/speakers.

Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982 a serious vinyl collector £254.00 Buy now Buy now The queen of rock has released an absolute doozy of a vinyl boxset in time for Christmas. It’s the first time the band has released a boxset in their 50 year history, and boy, they haven’t skimped on quality. With ten albums in total, including their first six studio albums recorded for Chrysalis: Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat To The Beat, Autoamerican, The Hunter. The boxset contains: • 124 tracks / 36 previously unissued • Two volumes of liner notes, track by track commentary, illustrated discography, and dozens of previously unpublished photos • Remastered from the original analog tapes, vinyl cut at Abbey Road Studios Take our word for it - the albums sound quality is absolutely gorgeous. A must for serious vinyl collectors.

Marshall Monitor ii A.N.C music on the move £229.99 Buy now Buy now These beautiful cans are fabulous for serious musician credibility. Created by legendary amplifier brand, the over ear Bluetooth headphones offer superlative sound quality - crank up the beats when your out and about. Better yet, the Active Noise Control technology is seriously impressive - we wore these on a long haul flight, listening to pink noise, and they blocked the cabin noise out and helped up lull ourselves to sleep very easily.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker a portable party £89.99 Oh, we love this. Want to get the party started, whereever you are? The Wonderboom will do you proud. Every edition of the Wonderboom has been fabulous, and although it’s little more than a Bluetooth speaker, it’s an awfully good one. Why? It’s battery will last an impressive 22 hours off one charge, it’s bassy and loud - especially if you have a bass-heavy party playlist. It’s small, portable, and has a bluetooth range of 40m. The outdoor mode is great: activate it, and the speaker will cut bass in favour of midrange and treble - you’ll notice how it helps the music fill the open air. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present by Paul McCartney a Beatles lover £75.00 Buy now Buy now This will tickle any musicophile’s fancy - one of Britain’s most beloved, celebrated troubadours tells the story of his life via the astonishing lyrics he’s written. Paul McCartney’s life and art is captured through 154 songs from every stage of his career: boyhood compositions, a decade with The Beatles, to Wings and his solo albums to the present. It’s presented with a selection of never-seen-before material from McCartney’s personal archive - drafts, letters, photographs which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Sonos Move outdoor parties £399.00 What a mighty speaker. Cor, we love this. This portable speaker is heat, cold, rain, humidity, sand, and everything else resistant. You can take it anywhere, and the sound throw is impressive - it’s beautifully bassy in an open space. Want to throw a garden party? The Move is your man. It’s capable of loud volume levels - and keeps composed when pushed to its limit. Sonically, its very satisfying when using Bluetooth playback too. Of course, it syncs easily to any existing Sonos network, so you can set up the sound system in your home with ease. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Booze & Vinyl: A Spirited Guide to Great Music and Mixed Drinks drinking and boozin’ £18.00 Want to throw a great listening party? Booze and Vinyl is a brilliant guide - showcasing 70 great records from the 1950s to the 2000s, advising the cocktails to drink alongside. From modern craft cocktails to old standbys, Booze & Vinyl is organized by mood, from Rock to Chill, Dance, and Seduce. This is your guide to a rich listening session for one, two, or more. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Life, by Keith Richards a rock’n’roll retrospective £459.00 There are rock’n’roll autobiographies, and then there are rock’n’roll autobiographies. This is the latter. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Spark Mini practice guitar amp a miniature guitar amp £195.00 If you’re in the market for a practice guitar amplifier that smokes the opposition in so many areas, the new Spark Mini from Positive Grid is an absolute shoo-in. First and foremost, the Spark Mini is battery powered which means it can be used anywhere. For traveling musicians and buskers, this is a fantastic feature, not least because the USB-C rechargeable battery will provide up to eight hours of play. Positive Grid has somehow managed to get the beefiest, deepest and richest of sound out of a cabinet that measures just 14.6 x 12.3 x 16.5cm while weighing a paltry 1.5 kilos. There is nothing screechy, thin and tinny about this diminutive amp – and it goes remarkably loud, too. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Make Your Own Guitar Pick Punch an avid guitarist £27.00 Buy now Buy now If you’ve an avid guitarist in your life that’s always losing their plectrum, this is the gift for them. It easily and deftly converts unused plastic, such as an oyster card or expired credit card, into a guitar pick. Fabulous.

Sock Shop Music Socks rock your socks off £15.00 Buy now Buy now If you’re going to buy someone socks for Christmas, make sure they’re cool socks. Sock Shop has a brilliant selection of rock socks, from the Beatles to Queen, Alice Cooper to Motorhead. Your tootsies have never been so hardcore.

Spice Girls Lego Girl Powah £45.00 Buy now Buy now Lover of all things Girl Power? The LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Spice Girls Tribute is for you. The iconic girl group is renedered in Lego form. With all five girls and authentic details such as Geri’s iconic Union Jack dress and Mel B’s animal print catsuit. Zig-ah-zig-ah!