Men’s waterproof, thermal winter running gloves, from Berghaus, Montane, Craghoppers

Keep your hands safe and warm while hitting the trail with these sweat-wicking, waterproof running gloves for men

Best winter gloves UK 2023: waterproof and thermal options for men

Keeping your extremities warm and your hands and feet toasty during challenging conditions goes a long way to improving your overall enjoyment of the outdoors during winter. It’s important to get the right kind of winter glove - one that provides both heat and water protection, but allows enough feel and dexterity to complete a variety of tasks - there’s nothing more annoying than having to keep taking your gloves off and putting them back on again for simple activities.

In this article, we’ll be looking at some of the best winter gloves on the market at the moment, testing them in a range of conditions from simple everyday walking and hiking to activities involving completing tasks like putting up tents, lighting stoves and more fiddly activities that require some nimble handling and dexterity.

When purchasing a pair of winter gloves, it also pays to have a look at sizing. If you’re taking your gloves on more extreme adventures, then it might be worth considering buying a size up so you can fit a pair of merino or silk inners inside.

Here are some of the best winter gloves on the market at the moment for your consideration.

Berghaus Windystopper Glove Best For cheap and cheerful £31.00 Buy now Buy now These are simple, straightforward gloves that won’t break the bank. They are made out of a comfortable fleece fabric and do a good job at securing at the wrist meaning you’re able to get a comfortable fit. We found them to be excellent protection against biting winds, but being fleece they don’t quite have the waterproof capabilities of some of the other more expensive gloves on this list.

Sealskinz Waterproof All Weather Glove Best For multi-purpose £31.00 Buy now Buy now We found these gloves to be a hard-wearing, comfortable glove with ample protection, and have used them personally for a number of years. They also fit well into everyday life - the thumb has a fleece wipe and the thumb and index finger are smartphone compatible meaning you have a degree of dexterity which is ideal for a range of activities. Guaranteed to keep you warm and dry - the gloves are entirely waterproof and are just as home on the hills as they are completing everyday tasks like gardening.

Sealskinz Waterproof Cold Weather Glove with Fusion Control Best For water-proofing £75.00 Buy now Buy now If you’re after a glove that offers more intense protection, and have the budget to spend, we’d recommend taking a look at these options with Fusion Control from Sealskinz. Fusion Control is marketed as a new benchmark in glove waterproof control - layering thin materials on top of each other to create a unique balance of dexterity and breathability. We found them comfortable and easy to use and if you’re a cyclist biking through winter, for example, we think these would be great addition to the winter wardrobe.

Canada Goose Snow Mantra Mitts Best For serious warmth £325.00 Buy now Buy now If only the best will do, these options from Canada Goose are worth looking at and provide maximum protection in the world’s more extreme conditions. The brand have thrown everything at the development and design of this glove, with 600 fill power down inners and a flexible, dexterous outer that means you can still complete tasks and hold items with the mitts on. They’ll be too full on for most people probably, but they’re amongst the best we’ve tested.

Columbia Infinity Trail Glove Best For a touchscreen option £40.00 Buy now Buy now These gloves offer reflective heat technology with a touchscreen compatible finish - they’re a well put together technical glove that we thought were good value for money - they’ll keep you warm and dry in most day to day activities like walking and running. The inside of the gloves uses Columbia’s Omni-Heat technology, which uses tiny little gold dots to reflect your body’s heat - a nice touch.