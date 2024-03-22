Hairdresser who has battled against ongoing spinal problems up for two national hair and beauty awards
Monika Korcz is a home hair stylist and has been put forward as a finalist representing Sleaford in the Stylist of the Year category of the Hair and Beauty Awards.
At the same time she has become a finalist in the SOS Beauty Awards competition as one of the 10 best Stylists of the Year 2024.
Monika said: “I'm very excited about each of these nominations and wins, it means a lot to me because I have come a long way to get where I am. I work hard despite constant spine problems and I always put my whole heart into my work to make my clients happy.
"I'm glad I never gave up and made my dream come true. I'm always aiming for more.”
Monika moved from Poland to Sleaford in 2010. She explained: “Initially, I attended Lincoln College for an English for Speakers of other Languages course to learn English. Unfortunately, in 2013 I had spine surgery, but that didn't discourage me from fulfilling my dreams of hairdressing.”
In 2015, Monika began studying hairdressing at Boston College, completing three NVQ levels and won a wedding ‘updo’ competition.
At the same time, she was studying an intensive course in modern hairdressing at a private academy in Nottingham.
She said: “After completing the course, I started working from home, where I gained experience by practicing on my friends and their friends. Unfortunately, for health reasons, I was unable to work as a mobile hairdresser, but I was actively looking for work in salons.”
Over the following years, she expanded her knowledge and skills by taking part in numerous training sessions with some of the biggest stars and hairdressing masters from Poland, Ukraine and England, during which she also won an internal competition, resulting in a job at the Hair-Life Professional salon in Nottingham since 2019.
She still works there as a stylist and trainer of hairdressing treatments such as keratin straightening, nanoplasty, Botox and the most modern and effective hair regeneration treatment - Hair Toxx cryotherapy.
Monika said: “In my free time I also run my little home based salon in Sleaford called MK Hair Atelier.”
In 2022, at the suggestion of her manager, Monika entered the Social Media Hair and Beauty Awards hairdressing competition for the first time, supplying photos of her work. She won the title of Colorist Of The Year 2022 in the grand finals in Cardiff. The following year she participated in the SOS Beauty Awards competition and was selected by judges as a top five finalist in two categories: Hair Stylist Of The Year 2023 and Home salon of the Year 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nottingham. She will be attending the same award ceremony at the same venue on June 1.Also entering in the Hair and Beauty Awards this year, Monika sent in photos as an evidence of her work and has been selected as a finalist in the category of Hairstylist of the Year. The final gala will take place this year in Birmingham.