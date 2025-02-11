This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away so here are some last minute gifts that will keep you out of the dog house.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and if you're feeling stressed about finding the perfect last-minute gift, don’t worry! We've got you covered with a selection of thoughtful gifts that will arrive just in the nick of time. From lingerie to perfumes to cosy gifts and sweet treats, here’s your ultimate guide to last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

Rihanna’s Fenty lingerie Valentine’s Day collection from £8, offers a variety of stunning designs. Whether your other half loves lace, satin, or something more risqué, the brand is well known for their inclusivity and luxurious feel. This is perfect for making a statement, and it comes in a range of sizes. Next day delivery on orders placed before 4pm click here for more details.

Marc Jacobs's Daisy Ever So Fresh Perfume (was £92 now £46 - 50% off rrp) is a beautiful light fragrance that features a vibrant scent with an orange blossom accord. The stunning bottle will look gorgeous on her night stand and you will be happy that you bagged an absolute bargain - we won’t tell her it’s for half price. Click here for Next Day delivery.

While not traditionally associated with Valentine’s Day, the Growth Guided Journal: Deep Therapy Prompts for Healing and Clarity £26.28 can make a fantastic and functional gift for someone who loves wellness. It's a gift that shows thoughtfulness and will help them stay on track for the months to come. Free next day delivery with Amazon Prime.

For a cute Valentine’s Day present why not treat her to a cosy Merino wool crew neck jumper £125 from Finisterre. Their jumpers are made from high-quality materials like merino wool and cashmere, making them perfect for chilly days. Express delivery options are available, click here to view more.

You can never go wrong with a classic. The Roses, champagne, and chocolate gift set £49.99 from Amazon is a classic present that shows just how much you love her. Plus, they’re the perfect gift to give when you're short on time and completely forgot. Free next day delivery with Amazon Prime.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now