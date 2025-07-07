With a 12-hour battery life and a quiet bladeless fan, this £8.99 bargain is flying off the shelves | Wowcher

Stay cool this summer with a wearable neck fan that’s just £8.99—down from £29.99—and selling fast on Wowcher.

This bargain neck fan could be your new best friend during the forthcoming heatwave, because it will give you a completely hands-free personal cooling system. And it's only £8.99 if you can catch this deal.

Powered by a built-in battery that can give you up to 12 hours of relief from the heat, and there are no exposed blades, so it's perfectly safe to wear.

Just drape it around your neck, and feel the wrap-around cooling effect wherever you are.

The display gives you a battery readout, and lets you control the fan strength | Wowcher

There's an LCD screen which lets you cycle through the three speed settings, and the fans come in four colours. So you could have one for every outfit.

This is a Wowcher deal, so you'll need to click here to buy a voucher, and that will take you to the UKDreamStore page where you can choose your colour and complete your order.

These fans usually cost £29.99, so it's a 70% saving, and with another heatwave on the way it's no surprise nearly 4,000 people have already bought one. Don't miss your opportunity before stocks run out.

