Review: We test the very latest charging tech from Anker

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has been charging his gadgets with the latest launches from mobile charging brand Anker

Anker is one of my go-to brands for charging tech. Whether it's a pocket power bank, a desktop charging station, or a huge solar generator, their technology just works reliably and competently every time.

So I was keen to take up their offer of trying out some new charging tech, especially after reviewing the superb Anker Prime 250w charger in the run-up to Christmas.

But these smaller solutions are aimed more at the traveller who wants compact power sources that can be slipped in pockets or small bags. They're compact, but incredibly powerful.

Anker 25K Power Bank

This diminutive fast-charging power bank really moves the game on from some of Anker's best portable charging tech.

It's a compact, but quite weighty device with a handy carry strap that turns into a short charging cable, and a clever, retractable USB-C cable.

The 25,000mAh power bank can charge four devices simultaneously | Anker

There's an additional USB-C socket, and a USB-A socket, and it has a 25,000mAh battery lurking within but the big news is its power output.

It can hurl out a frankly quite amazing 165 watts, which is more than enough to charge up most laptops, and at least four times the power needed for most modern smartphones.

The 165 watts can be spread across four devices simultaneously, and you can charge one of those items at up to 100 watts.

It's a bit heavy, but an ideal size for pockets | Anker

And then there's the display a bright LED panel wakes up and gives you all sorts of information. From a basic charging countdown, to an adaptable set of controls to monitor outputs from each lead and socket, it makes the power bank so much easier to manage, and it's handy for keeping an eye on charging progress of each device you're powering.

The charging input is impressive too. If you have a power supply meaty enough, you can hose 100 watts into the power bank, which is enough to take it from 0-30% in just 20 minutes.

There are cheaper power banks out there, and there are smaller power banks out there, but if you want the best, this is probably it.

Anker 140w Charger - £89.99

This charging block could be a game-changer if you like to travel with tech. Modern gadgets such as laptops, drones, and smartphones can charge up really quickly these days, but that means they need a lot of power.

And this neat little charging block runs from a standard wall plug, but puts out a remarkable 140 watts.

That's across four ports, but two of its USB-C sockets can run at the maximum rate, if not at the same time, obviously.

Two laptops can charge rapidly at the same time from the Anker charger | Anker

What you can do instead, is charge two devices simultaneously at an extremely high rate. So say, for example, you had two laptops each demanding 65 watts, that's exactly what this is built for.

It comes with a really nice braided USB-C cable, and the wall plug is an attachment, which can be interchanged to fit foreign sockets. That's really useful.

One of its best features, though, is the on-board display. This is pretty unique among compact multi-port devices like this, and it allows you to control and monitor each output.

It's ideal for travelling, thanks to its detachable plug | Anker

It also has a temperature control system, and you can understand why this is needed when you really start to stretch its legs - it does get very hot.

All this clever tech does come at a price. £89.99 is a lot of money when you consider that a basic four-port charging block could cost less than a tenner.

But this is, obviously, not a basic charging block. If you like to keep an eye on your outputs, and if you have a lot of gadgets that regularly need fast charging, you will love this device. I know I do.