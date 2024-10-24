The best Black Friday prices for the iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Samsung S24 phones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What are the best deals on mobile phone handsets for Black Friday and what price should you pay?

The new iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S24 have arrived in the UK in recent months as the new premium flagships phones doing battle for your attention. With prices upwards of £1,200 for the top of the range models getting a cheaper deal is a great way to ease the pressure on your bank balance.

Black Friday in the UK will take place on 29 November, with Cyber Monday three days later acting as a second chance to secure a deal on the latest technology. But what do previous sales and price trackers tell us about the likelihood of a mobile phone handset bargain in 2024? And how much should you wait for the price to drop before buying one?

The iPhone 16 Black Friday prices

A standard iPhone 16 138GB model is priced at £799 in the UK, while the iPhone 16 Plus is £899. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is £1,199. These prices will probably not drop in time for Black Friday as the phones have just launched in the UK.

If you see the prices drop at any point below those above for a handset then it will represent a bargain as Apple notoriously does not lower prices of new phones for Black Friday in the same year.

There are bargains to be found though. You can get money off the handsets by trading in your old iPhone and that seems to be the best way to get money off the latest iPhone 16 models.

They include Sky Mobile, which is selling the iPhone 16 for £26 per month, one of the cheapest available on the market and does not come with an upfront fee. The 12-month contract is priced at £45 per month with Sky.

Other deals include those from EE, which is charging £38.24 per month for the 25GB iPhone model with just £30 upfront. The deal comes on a 36 month Flex Pay contract.

The best iPhone 16 Plus deal can be found on iD Mobile and costs £45.99 per month with a £200 upfront fee. You also get free Apple TV+, Apple Music and Apple Arcade and £50 back with a trade in.

The iPhone 15 Black Friday prices

The iPhone 15 will be lower in price in time for Black Friday. If you are seeking a pay as you go deal then £23 a month should be the benchmark for the 128GB model. That is the price of the current best deal on the market at Sky Mobile and is likely to drop even lower as we near the on-sale date.

Sky also offers the iPhone 15 Pro for £37 per month and the Pro Max for £43 up front. The Plus is available for £35 a month and these should be your upper limit for the iPhone 15 over Black Friday.

For the handset expect the £700 entry-level price to drop to around £600 if you want to secure an iPhone 15 bargain. The 128GB is currently still listed at £699 in most stores but you can also check Amazon’s refurbished section to see significant reductions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Black Friday prices

Like the iPhone 16 the Samsung Galaxy S24 is probably not going to be majorly discounted for Black Friday 2024 but you can get it down to £28 per month with Sky Mobile.

Keep an eye out for big discounts on the previous generation, the Samsung Galaxy S23. During Amazon’s Big Deal Day sale in October the online retailer dropped the price of a the S23 from £700 all the way down to around £450 and you can expect similar big discounts on Black Friday.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has the potential to be the biggest Black Friday bargain if you are looking for a handset only deal so keep an eye on this page.

Google Pixel 8 Black Friday prices

The Google Pixel 8 is usually priced at £699, placing it in that tier of premium phones launched last year alongside the S24 and the iPhone 15.

The Amazon sale in October saw prices fall to a very enticing £450 and it is probable that Black Friday brings similar discounts on the Pixel 8. While there is a new Pixel 9 model out the price of £450 is nearly half of that price and represents a brilliant bargain.