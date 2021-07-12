The most durable shoe in your wardrobe, a great trainer can elevate your look to comfy casual, while never having to worry about twisting your ankle as you would in a precarious heel.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In April 2021, both Emerald Fennell and Chloe Zhao collected their respective Oscars dressed in stunning couture from fashion houses Gucci and Hermès - and pairs of comfy, stylish trainers underneath their gorgeous gowns.

It signalled a sea-change in fashion expectations - these two women, at the top of their respective fields, were the perfect illustration that looking good doesn’t mean being uncomfortable. If trainers can be worn as formal wear at the Academy Awards, they can be worn as fashion just about anywhere.

Emerald Fennell and Chloe Zhao at the 2021 Oscars - showing off their fashion trainers

One-time derided for being too practical to look good, modern fashion trainers run the gamut from elegant to sophisticated, fun to sexy. All this, and you can amp up your outfit without having to fret about breaking your bones.

Here are some of the coolest women’s trainers and fashion flats for Spring/Summer 2021.

Veja V-12 Trainers Extra White Babe £115.00 Oh-so-cool Brazilian footwear brand Veja (it means ‘look’ in Portugeuse-Brazilian) have a fair claim on being the most ethical footwear brand in the world. Extra white babe is made of ethically-sourced leather, looks terrific, and feels cushy soft. Materials: Upper Material: Leather Lining: Textile Sole: Rubber Fastening: Lace Up Buy now

Agnes Chunky Loafer Agnes Chunky Loafer £255.00 These just toe the line of being flats, if you’ll excuse the pun - what looks like a hint of a heel is, in fact, just a very chunky sole - offering you a bit of extra swagger, but no discomfort. Made from high shine lux leather, this is a classic penny loafer that will look fabulous with midi or maxi dresses. Be warned: they run slightly narrow. Chrome Free Aldehyde Tanned Lining Leather Upper and Lining. Buy now

Converse All Star Lift Hi Trainers Leopard Driftwood Light Fawn Egret £74.99 Leopard print is a neutral. Converse high-tops never go out of style. Pair the two and you’ve some sneakers you can wear with anything, anywhere, anytime. Materials: Upper Material: Canvas, Lining: Textile, Sole: Rubber, Fastening: Lace Up Buy now

Campers Courb Trainers White Natural Campers Courb Trainers White Natural £115.00 Every wardrobe needs a pair of perennially cool white trainers. Campers are reliable and classically cool. With white natural leather uppers, logo-embossed tongue, round toe, perforated side detailing, and lace-up fastening. Materials: leather uppers, rubber sole. Buy now

KURT GEIGER LONDON LANE STRIPE KURT GEIGER LONDON LANE STRIPE £129.00 There's nothing we don't love about these Kurt Geiger trainers, with their resplendent ice white leather standing in contrast to metallic rainbow stripes. Material: Leather Lining: Fabric Sole: Rubber Buy now

VANS X OPENING CEREMONY AUTHENTIC SHOES VANS X OPENING CEREMONY AUTHENTIC SHOES £60.00 Vans are perennially popular as low-key, cool streetwear. Their latest offering is a graphically bold collab with the so-hot-right-now fashion brand Opening Ceremony. Canvas uppers featuring leopard and checkerboard prints, this classic low-top shoe also includes Vans’ signature rubber waffle outsoles. Buy now

adidas Originals Glenbuck trainers in grey adidas Originals Glenbuck trainers in grey £74.95 Adidas' iconic three-stripe design never goes out of style, and this jaunty pink/blue/white colourway is striking without being obnoxious. Upper: 50% Real leather, 50% Textile, Lining: 100% Textile, Sole: 100% Other materials. Buy now

Bryce black leather sneakers Bryce black leather sneakers £285.00 An effortlessly cool sneaker from the reigning queen of French boho chic, Isabel Marant. Suede front panel, designer-stamped white leather heel panel, perforated sides, rubber sole, round toe Buy now

Rhea Trainers - Navy/Leopard Rhea Trainers - Navy/Leopard £110.00 We already mentioned that leopard print is a neutral, meaning these sexy Boden trainers can be paired with pretty much everything. We love the luxe, supple leather, multiple tones, and old-fashioned laces. Upper textile, leather and suede. Lining leather and textile. Buy now

Leyton Canvas Trainers Leyton Canvas Trainers £45.00 These metallic pink canvas trainers will pep up any outfit: cute as a pop of colour with a pair of jeans, or a delightful accent colour with a floaty midi dress. Upper: 100% Textile. Lining: 100% Textile. Sole: 100% Rubber. Buy now

New Balance Stone Wash New Balance Stone Wash £100.00 Any runner knows that New Balance makes some of the best running shoes on the market. These come with the added bonus of being delightfully pretty, with their dusky rose pattern. Perfect for power clashing with a floral dress. Canvas upper, rubber outsole. Buy now

Leelu canvas upper, rubber outsole Leelu canvas upper, rubber outsole £55.00 These mid-rise, zip-up trainers are brilliantly durable. They're perfect for that nineties 'white-sneaker-with-blue-jeans' look that Seinfeld perfected - and is now back in fashion. Upper: 77% Leather-23% Synthetic, Lining: 71% Textile-29% Synthetic . Buy now

Skechers X JGoldcrown: Street trax - Heart string Skechers X JGoldCrown: Street trax - Heart string £65.00 Jaunty, bright colours are on trend for Spring this year (we're all looking for reasons to party). Internationally renowned muralist James Goldcrown has brought the colour volume with his new design for Skechers. Added benefit - as it's Skechers, you know these sneaks will be long-lasting and comfortable. Canvas upper with a textured cap toe, Vulcanized chevron embossed platform midsole, Flexible rubber traction outsole Buy now

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 £139.95 Good running trainers have an unfortunate habit of looking ... less than impressive. Not so with the very popular Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2, which look chic enough for day to day wear, but perform brilliantly when you’re out for a run. They’re breathable, provide great support, and cushion your foot as you run. You can even customise the look if you want, too. Buy now

Cairuma Yellow Canvas Cairuma Yellow Canvas £79.00 Wanting to look cute while being eco-conscious? These sunshine yellow canvas trainers tick both boxes. With 100% vegan insoles made from organic mamona oil and cork, it ensures optimal comfort and fit, while not harming any animals. Upper: Cotton canvas. Lining: Cotton canvas.Sole: 100% slip-resistant rubber. Insole: Mamona oil bio based with cork inser Buy now

Saint Laurent Court star-appliquéd leather sneakers Saint Laurent Court star-appliquéd leather sneakers £395.00 As if you needed any further evidence trainers can be a fashion statement - we present these superb Saint Laurent leather numbers. Silver star appliqué, embossed designer stamp at tongue, black designer-stamped leather heel panel, cream textured rubber sole, round toe Buy now

Strike Brogue Rose Gold by Rogue Matilda STRIKE BROGUE. Rose Gold by Rogue Matilda £169.00 Yes, these are technically brogues, not trainers. But we couldn't resist including our pair from our faves Rogue Matilda, who makes some of the most wearable, striking flats on the market. Lush. Metallic leather upper, leather stripe, neolite, rubber mix sole, tan calfskin lining. Buy now