Asher Durham takes podium for G&S Racing Kawasaki at Snetterton

In horrendous weather conditions G&S Racing Kawasaki rider Asher Durham rode a blinder to take his first podium finish in the British Supersport class at Snetterton on Saturday while team mate Jorel Boerboom also finished the race with a personal best finish of sixth.

The weather certainly played its part in the weekend’s racing at the Norfolk circuit with heavy rain and strong winds flooding the circuit causing holdups throughout the weekend. It was dry on Friday for free practice but come Saturday the rain arrived and all qualifying sessions were halted for a while. Durham completed the wet qualifying in sixth place and was placed in the middle of the third row for the start of the Sprint race later that afternoon.

But again rain stopped play and there was another lengthy delay before the riders were able to start the race. There was another delay as the red flag halted proceedings on the first lap because of a fallen bike that spilled fluid on the track. Finally the race went ahead but reduced in length to eight laps. Durham got a good start and moved through the pack to take up fourth on lap five. On the final lap he was up to third place and as he approached the chequered flag the rider ahead was coasting and he was near to catching him but crossed the line in third position and his first podium finish in the Supersport class.

Ben Currie, Luke Jones, Asher Durham on the podium.

Meanwhile Boerboom had qualified down on row six and made up places to 12th on the opening lap. He was 10th on lap two, eighth on lap three and eventually sixth on lap five which he held to the chequered flag to pick up his best result of the current campaign.

The second race on Sunday was run in the dry with Durham holding 11th place on lap eight but he hit a technical problem one lap later and was forced to retire. Boerboom was running in 16th pace and preparing to move further forward on lap 10 when the red flag halted the race because of a few spots of rain and a result called denying Boerboom the chance of getting up into the points.

Team manager Tom Fisher - I am so proud of our boys for their achievement in the first race. The weather was dreadful and the track treacherous but both stayed upright with Asher stepping onto the podium for third place and Jorel not that far behind in sixth. They both produced their personal best results and our first podium in the Supersport class. The second race didn't quite go to plan but both riders gave it their best shot. Grateful thanks to all our sponsors and supporters for their continued input. We go again at Brands Hatch in two weeks time.