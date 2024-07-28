Boston Community Runner takes first place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Podium First and numerous Age Category wins for Boston Community Runners at Race the Estate in the beautiful grounds of Revesby Abbey.

It was a hot July morning for eight club members of Boston Community Runners who made their way to the Revesby Estate in the heart of Lincolnshire to Race the Estate, organised by Boston company Trident Sports Events.

The location provided stunning scenery, with runners setting off for various distances from the deer park and off into tree lined routes presenting a mix of cross country, tarmac and gravel tracks.

The half marathon was away first and saw sole representative Lee Conway taking part. Lee got into his stride right from the start and was in the lead from the first corner. Stretching the field of runners out his constant speed over the fields and along the roads saw him steadily pull away from everyone else and he held that lead all the way to the finish line taking a deserved first place and new PB time of 1.32.09

BCR Runners Ready to Race

The 5k started fifteen minutes after the half marathon runners were away. Three BCR runners took part all pacing at about the same rate. Sally Bridgeman was first back for the club in a time of 40.42 just ahead of Michelle Saw who took 2nd in her age category with a time of 40.52. She was followed in by Jayne Ashton in 41.16 taking 3rd place in her age category.

Finally the 10k distance was away, fifteen minutes after the 5k. Nathan Saw had a super off-road run and a top ten finish with a time of 48.12 taking 2nd in his age category. Clare Teesdale was next home and she took a 2nd in her age category with a time of 1.08.08. The third runner back for BCR in the 10k was Sarah Burton stopping the clock at 1.10.49, taking a 3rd in her age category and rounding things off, taking 1st place in her age category with a time of 1.13.49 was Carole Page.

It was a tough mornings racing in the heat and hills – especially being a cross country event but everyone was in praise for the route and atmosphere provided by Trident Sports Events.

