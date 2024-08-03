Boston Runners compete at the Heckington Show road race

The 10 Mile Road Race is held as part of the annual Heckington Show and is often known as the Heckington 10. The race starts at 9.00am on the Saturday of the show weekend.

Limited to a maximum entry of 350, the runners have two hours to complete the route to claim a show ring finish.

Boston Community Runners saw twelve members make the short journey to Heckington and take their place on the start line. The weather was very warm and thankfully everyone passed the water station four times throughout the race. Steve Roberts was the first club runner home taking third in his age category with a time of 1.06.21.

He was followed in by Steve Bates who managed a PB run not only for 10 miles but for his 10k time as well. Steve finished in 1.13.34. Nathan Saw came into view next stopping the clock at 1.16.44 with John Burton just behind in 1.19.00. Nick Turner finished in 1.22.27. Simon Pickwell ran well to finish in 1.25.40. Elektra Roberts had a great run crossing the line in 1.32.40 and she was followed in by Sarah Lea who stopped the clock in 1.33.06. Claire Jennings finished strongly in 1.35.12 with Sarah-Jane Eggleton less than a minute back running home in 1.36.07.

BCR Runners Ready to Race

Tracie Charles was next in view just a minute later with a time of 1.36.45. Mary Turner had trained hard for this run having just been over the two hour time last year. This year she knocked 16 minutes off her 10mile PB time crossing the line in 1.37.47. Mary also took a new PB time for the 10k distance too. Also finishing quicker than last year was Clare Teesdale who came home in a time of 1.42.46.

All runners were awarded with a welcome drink at the finish and a special Heckington 10 hooded sweatshirt.

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. For further information search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.