Boston Runners shine in the heat

The Summer has arrived as the Boston Community Runners take on the heat as well as the distance.

Rutland Summer 10k

On Saturday 22nd June, three members of BCR took part in the Rutland Water 10km race.

As the name suggests it was a run round part of the beautiful setting and backdrop of Rutland Water. The route was an out & back from Whitwell to Normanton and has been described as twisty but with a nice downhill finish. Albeit warm, the conditions on the day were favourable with just a light breeze across the water, this certainly helped with the fast times achieved by many of the runners.

Jo, Fran and a fast finishing Dianne at Rutland.

Dianne Houghton is finding her form once again and a strong run saw her with a sub hour time once again. She crossed the line in 58.22. Next club runner back was Jo Gostelow with a super time of 1.05.09 and she was followed home by Fran Haunch who is getting back on the distance. Fran finished in 1.11.55. All three loved the run, even though it was already very warm for an early Saturday morning

Summer Solstice 10k

A Friday evening run was on the cards for five club runners who headed over to Long Bennington for this popular road run. It was a very warm evening and the heat of the day was felt coming back off the tarmac as well as from the still very warm sun. The race is always well attended by local clubs and usually sells out very quickly. It was Sam Hewson who led the club runners back in a time of 42.26. He was followed in by Karen Hindle in a great time of 53.15. It was a PB run for Kevin Hindle with a fabulous time of 56.53. Rachel Chapman was having her first run in club colours and recorded a great time of 1.10.02. Just behind came Jackie Hallett, stopping the clock in 1.12.04.