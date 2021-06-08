Boston Tennis Club Ladies complete campaign with 6-0 victory

The Boston ladies team.

There were some very competitive matches played on Sunday in the last fixtures of the LTA National Team Open League.

The Ladies finished fourth in the National League Midlands Division and completed their matches with a home fixture against Warwick Boat Club.

Vicky Beardsley, Alice Gamman, Emily Hawkesworth and Danielle Mason stood 4-0 up after the singles and added the two doubles after they were taken to three sets by the opposition to win 6-0.

The Men, in the East Midlands Regional Division, travelled to West Bridgford for their final match.

Will Mason, Will Cheer, Lucas East and Max Jones found themselves 1-3 down after the singles. They also had three setters in the doubles but lost the match 4-2.

Also at regional level, the 14 and under girls met David Lloyd Cambridge in the Premier Division.

Sophie Munks, Poppy Gibbons, Emily Stukins and Martha Baxter, supported by Yasmin Everritt, had four third-set tie-breaks before missing out 4-2. There were welcome wins in the singles for Sophie and for Poppy.

The under 14 girls.

The 14B girls – Emily Pye and Florence Perowne - beat Grantham without losing a rubber in the county division .