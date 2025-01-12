Boston Town beat the big freeze to grab three points

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 12th Jan 2025, 20:04 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 07:08 BST
Kris Zaluzinskis - photo (c): Steve DaviesKris Zaluzinskis - photo (c): Steve Davies
Kris Zaluzinskis - photo (c): Steve Davies
Boston Town earned a big three points in their first game of 2025 by winning 3-2 away at Belper United.

Manager Chris Funnell knew it was a great opportunity for his side because most other United Counties Premier North fixtures fell foul of the wintry weather.

The 3G pitch at Eastwood’s Coronation Park, where Belper are playing their home games, was playable despite the freezing conditions.

And the Poachers seemed to take an immediate liking to the surface as Harry Limb helped himself to his 24th goal of the season after just 2 minutes to put the visitors into the driving seat.

Town had chances to extend their lead in the first half and on the hour they did make it 2-0 thanks to sumptuous strike from distance by Kris Zaluzinskis on his first start.

Limb nearly added a third when he rounded the keeper, only to see Nick Hood get back and clear it off the line.

But Belper’s reprieve didn’t last long. Limb had another shot after 65 minutes and although the home keeper Joe Fryatt made a good save, the Boston striker gobbled up the rebound.

At that point the visitors appeared to be coasting to victory in their first game since Boxing Day.

But Belper had other ideas and made it a nervy finish as two late goals from Courtay Steadman pulled it back to 3-2.

Town: Portas, Burdass, Smith (Millar), Zaluzinskis, Hudson, Wilson, Adams (Tate), Maddison (Chew), Nuttell (Dakin), Limb, Bayliss

