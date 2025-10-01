Boston Town come from behind to reach last 16 of KO Cup

Fraser Bayliss scores the winner at Sherwood Colliery - photo (c): Steve Davies

Boston Town are through to the next round of the Sports Ground Development League Knockout Cup after a battling 2-1 win away at Sherwood Colliery.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Funnell's side, who were still without the injured Jordan Nuttell and Zak Munton, fell behind to an Alexander Duhameau header after only 9 minutes.

But two quickfire goals turned the game on its head midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, skipper Richard Ford bundled it home after a goalmouth scramble for his second goal in successive matches. Two minutes later, Fraser Bayliss slotted his 11th of the season to put the visitors ahead. And worse was to follow for Sherwood when their captain Jamie York was sin-binned for protesting that there had been a foul in the build-up to the goal.

League leaders Boston held on for the win against a strong Sherwood side, who had started the night just two places and three points behind them in the United Counties League Premier North table.

It's the first time since 2022 that the Poachers have reached the last 16 of the KO Cup , a competition they haven't won since 2006-07.

Victory also stretched their unbeaten run to seven games, of which they've won six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday (4 October), the Poachers travel in Harrowby United in the league (3pm KO).

Town: Portas, Worthington (Limb), Smith, Tate, Ford, Wilson , Bayliss, Priestley, Zaluzinskis (Graves), Gurney (Cotton), Gibbons