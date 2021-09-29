Angelica Finch makes her mark on international boxing scene with two victories on the continent

Finch claimed her first international victory in Italy.

Boxer Angelica Finch is making a name for herself after winning her first two international fights.

The Boston super featherweight's has-gloves-will-travel approach has seen her record victories in both Italy and Germany this month.

That willingness to take tough bouts sees the 21-year-old Finch's Pro Boxing fighter just outside the top 50 in the divisional rankings so early in her pro career.

Finch faced Italian favourite Martina Righi - who was previously unbeaten and ranked 44th in the world - in a six-round contest in Venice on September 10.

Round one saw a cautious start from both boxers, neither one of them allowing the other to settle in.

Round two saw Finch start to take control having to work on the inside of Righi using a variety of different combinations trying to spoil the Italians game plan.

Round three was a toe to toe brawl from the two boxers, with Finch throwing the more meaningful shots.

Finch was relaxing into the fight y round four, continuing to show off her skills, getting stronger as the fight continued.

Round five saw Finch took full control putting the pressure on her opponent sustaining the attacks and wearing the Italian down.

The final round saw both girls giving everything they could to try to get the nod from the judges.

After an action-packed fight it was Finch who was awarded the 58-56 points win.