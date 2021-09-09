Callum Johnson backs himself to defeat Marko Nikolic

Callum Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Callum Johnson will return to the ring on Saturday as he faces Marko Nikolic.

The Boston light heavyweight is hoping victory will pout him one step closer to a second world title fight.

The Serbian (27-1) may prove a stern test for Johnson (19-1), but the 36-year-old is backing himself.

“He’s got a good record,” Johnson said.

“But I’ll always back myself. I know my capabilities. On my day I can beat anyone.”

The two fighters will meet at Hackney’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday, the fight broadcast live on BT Sport.

Johnson, who has fought in the USA twice, as well as across the UK, is looking forward to his first taste of the London venue.

“I’ve never fought there before,” he said.

“Never been there, seen it or been anywhere near it.

“Apparently its a nice place by all accounts and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s another arena I can trick off on my list and add to the memories.

“It feels like home for me fighting in London. I’ve been all over the world so fighting in London is like being at home.”

For Nikolic, this will be his first bout in the UK.

The 32-year-old has fought across the Balkan states and also in Turkey and Germany.