It's been a while since the Louth Snooker League witnessed a century but Gary Skipworth duly obliged last week when playing for Louth Travel Centre he compiled a brilliant 116 break.

A succession of quality shots kept the break going to the delight of the watching crowd and for good measure he hit a 42 in the next frame, The stunned home side P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd picked themselves up to win the match 7-5 with Pete Mountain and Simon Jenkins getting them back to winning ways as the defeated visitors stay joint top.

It's now three wins in a row for the defending champions Dales Poultry & Game who are now joint top after their 7-5 result at Kitchen Solutions, The visitors had a trio of two frame winners in Phil Marshall, Gary Brown and Luke Howard to maintain their 100% record while the hosts fought gamely with Joe Chamberlain and Dan Hufton both replying with the latter holding off a superb 51 break from Sam Mountain.

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance returned to the top of the league albeit a shared position after an entertaining 6-6 draw with 8 Ballers, Ryan Howsam gave the top boys a problem early on but they responded with Richard Kingham and B.Kingham putting them in front, but victory was snatched away as the hosts were thankful to Callum Stynes for getting them a share of the spoils.

Gary Skipworth ran in a brilliant 116 break playing for Louth Travel Centre.

Tipfix Cue Services are enjoying their away fixtures at the moment as they earned a good 8-4 win over Louth Volksworld, Joe Chamberlain fired the visitors in front and they held onto that lead for the majority of the match and try as they did the hosts could not find a way back which left Mark Parrinder to relinquish any hopes of a comeback and his side start the climb up the league ladder.

N.T.Shaw of Louth are quietly going about their business and after another decent victory they sit parked a point behind the leading trio, They played the away side in the encounter with Saltfleetby Snooker Club who have been finding the lone two frame winner in matches just recently, but this time the tables were turned with Tom Garlick being the driving force between the two sides and the visitors won 7-5.

League Table Louth Travel Centre 4-26 G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 4-26 Dales Poultry & Game 3-26 N.T.Shaw of Louth 4-25 P.H.Mountain Corrugated Ltd 4-24 Saltfleetby Snooker Club 4-23 8 Ballers 4-23 Louth Volksworld 4-21 Tipfix Cue Services 3-17 Kitchen Solutions 3-15 Sibjon Builders 3-14 Breaks- G.Skipworth 116-42-23, S.Mountain 51-36, C.Shaw 31, G.Evison 30, J.Heatley 29, P.Mountain 24, L.Cook 23, S.Bett 22.