Brackley and Nel lead charge as Skegness CC close gap on leaders

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Warren Nel and Norman Brackley hit half centuries as Skegness CC beat Belton Park by seven wickets on Saturday.

Victory saw the seasiders sit fifth in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, but only 11 points second place Spalding and 32 behind leaders Sleaford Seconds.

Belton Park opener Matthew Law struck 105 runs before being bowled by Nel, top scoring as the visitors posted 217 for 4 off their 45 overs.

Nel took two wickets with Carl Abbiss and Brackley chipping in with one each.

Skegness reached a match winning 220 for 3 in the 37th over.

Nel (67) and Brackley (54 no) top scored with support from Abbiss (36 no) and Reece Brant (22).

On Saturday, Skegness CC hope to keep the pressure on the leaders - who lost their top of the table clash to Spalding at the weekend - when they entertain local rivals Freiston, Leake and Leverton.

Freiston arrive on the back of three straight win in the SLBL Premier.

On Sunday Skegness travel to Uffington for a SLBL Division Two contest.

In the Lincolnshire Cricket League Third Division Caistor Seconds secured a seven wicket success at Alford and District Seconds.

Alford were all out for 168.

Neil Calvert scored an unbeaten 77, backed up by Jake Hamilton and Samuel Chatterton (19).

Caistor replied with 169 for 3.

Alford Firsts host Clee Town Laportes while the Seconds travel to Horncastle this Saturday.