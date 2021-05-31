Carter inspires Lincs CCC to victory over Norfolk

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Lincolnshire CCC began their 2021 season in fine style, defeating Norfolk by 89 runs in their National Counties Trophy 50 overs group match at Norwich.

On winning the toss, Lincolnshire elected to bat and made a poor start losing Joe Kendall and Nic Keast with only 12 runs on the board.

Louis Kimber and Ben Coddington then added 57 runs for the third wicket before the former was run out for 34.

Tom Keast was dismissed without scoring and when Coddington was also run out for 48, the total was 111 for 5.

There then followed the stand of the match between Ben Wright and Matt Carter as they doubled the total before Carter was dismissed for an excellent 91.

His innings included six fours and eight sixes and was made off 53 balls.

Ben Wright continued to bat with great maturity as Lincolnshire moved to 271 all out.

He finished with a valuable 55 not out and with Carter had put Lincolnshire in a strong position.

Norfolk made a good start and put on 40 for their first wicket before Nic Keast bowled Sol Budinger for 29.

Jason Reynolds quickly followed.

Tom New then joined opener Sam Arthurton as they added 90 for the third wicket.

Three wickets then fell for four runs, Louis Kimber dismissing New for 36, then Danny Cliffe getting the vital wicket of Sam Arthurton for 56.

Thereafter the Norfolk innings fell away as they folded to 182 all out in the 45th over.

Danny Cliffe's 3 for 28 and Nic Keast's 3 for 29 were Lincolnshire's best bowlers, but Matt Carter's economical 1 for 25 in seven overs was crucial in putting the Norfolk batsmen under pressure.