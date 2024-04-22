Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In addition, the counties performance programme got underway with Lincolnshire County U16s playing and the Lincolnshire County Women's team in action.

Lincolnshire Women lost in a closely contested county championship fixture against Norfolk at Spalding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batting first, Lincolnshire posted 177, which was a little under par, having at one stage been 130 for the loss of two wickets.

Lincolnshire CCC's Ben Wright - ready for the off.

Youngster Abigail Hannan top-scored with a stylish 80 with able support from Alicia Shaw (33).

Despite Lincolnshire’s strong start, Norfolk fought back into the fixture causing somewhat of a Lincolnshire batting collapse, losing the last eight wickets for 47 runs.

Lincolnshire bowled with discipline in the second innings but couldn’t prevent Norfolk from reaching their target in the 40th over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannan shone with ball as well as bat, claiming three wickets before Norfolk got home with four wickets to spare, Caitlin Phillips and Rebecca Austin each finishing with a wicket each.

Despite the loss, Lincolnshire were able to take lots of positives from the early season outing and will be looking to build in the coming weeks.

Lincolnshire County Cricket Club get their campaign underway this Sunday (28th) as they travel to Great Witchingham CC to play the first round of the T20 campaign.

Captain Tom Keast will be leading the county side again and will be joined by Nottinghamshire CCC player Matt Carter, who will be looking to add value to his home in the 2024 campaign.

Lincolnshire CCC’s first home fixture will be two T20 matches held at Bracebridge Heath CC on 5th May, start time 11am against Cambridgeshire.