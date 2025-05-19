First win of the year for Lincolnshire in Trophy triumph at Cumbria

Lincolnshire registered their first victory of the year as they successfully chased down Cumbria’s total of 266 with two overs to spare in the final round of One Day Trophy matches.

The game was played under sunny, Cumbrian skies at the picturesque Furness Cricket Club.

Batting first, the home side made steady progress and whilst wickets were at a premium, Lincolnshire were able to restrict the scoring rate.

Youngster, Tom Currie was particularly miserly returning figures of seven overs, one wicket for 18 runs.

Tom Keast - helped ease Lincolnshire to first win of the year at the weekend.

At the halfway stage, the game was finely balanced with Lincolnshire needing to banish their recent poor form with the bat.

Lincolnshire’s reply got off to a steady start with openers Pocklington and Wright keen to build a platform for the chase.

Both made good starts and were looking poised to make a telling contribution before falling for 31 and 40 respectively.

Lincoln youngster, Pranav Pothula, returning to the side, quickly got into his stride and was again looking threatening before becoming one of the five Lincolnshire batters on the day who got past 30 on the day.

Pothula fell for 41 and it was then the Cleethorpes pair of Tom Keast and Jordan Cook who put in what would become the telling partnership of the game.

Both played aggressively from the outset, scoring at a better than a run-a-ball.

Cook fell for 40 from 35 balls and Keast was out with Lincolnshire needing just one run for victory for 59.

But Lincolnshire got home with two overs and two wickets to spare.

Having not qualified for the knockout stages of the One Day Trophy, attention now turns to the T20 competition.

Lincolnshire’s first fixtures in this competition come this coming Sunday as they welcome Norfolk to Louth CC’s, London Road Sports Ground.

On the day the counties will play in two T20 matches, the first of which gets underway at 11am.

Lincolnshire are delighted that senior cricket is returning to Louth and will be hoping to get the T20 campaign underway with a win. Entry on the day is free and all are welcome.