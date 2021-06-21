Freiston are beaten by Belton Park blitz

Freiston's first team came undone in the final ten overs fielding as they slipped to defeat.

Belton powered 120 runs in the final ten overs of their innings to post a score which proved to be out of Freiston’s reach (254/7).

Freiston began well with the ball. Opening bowlers Taimur Mian and Ryan Overton were accurate and rewarded when Mian had T Helliwell caught at mid wicket by Waseem Ilyas for 16.

Freiston kept the pressure on, and a double strike reduced the visitors to 60-3 after 20 overs. Danny Lumley had J Law bowled for 19 and then Abdul Moeed had Brewin stumped for 18.

M Law made 24 before he became Moeed’s second wicket. Belton were 135-4 with ten overs left, with the game in the balance.

However, W Helliwell and Cavan were explosive in the last ten overs. The pair struck the ball very cleanly with Helliwell clubbing eight maximums and Cavan hitting four sixes. Freiston had no answer to the onslaught as the ball continued to be smashed to all parts.

Cavan made 51 before being run out in the penultimate over, and Helliwell made 98 before being caught by Usman Ahmed in the final over.

Danny Lumley was the pick of the Freiston attack claiming three wickets, including two in the final over, but Belton posted an impressive 254.

Freiston’s reply began terribly, as they were reduced to 13-3. That became 54-5 when Sunil Panjwani was caught for 16, with Perera claiming four wickets for the visitors.

With Belton in firm control, Freiston added some respectability to the score with Abdul Moeed scoring 41. Ashok Kumar (28) and Taimur Mian (40) added 55 for the eighth wicket.

Freiston were all out for 186, at least claiming some valuable batting bonus points.

Next week Freiston travel to Moulton looking for a change in fortunes.

Freiston seconds claimed an excellent victory at home to Castor & Ailsworth.

Freiston bowled out the visitors for 75, with Danny Lumley leading the way with four wickets.