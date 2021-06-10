Lincolnshire CCC set sights on second victory as they host Herts

Jack Timby is among the players in contention.

Lincolnshire CCC will welcome Hertfordshire CCC to Grantham Cricket Club on Sunday.

This will be the second of their group fixtures in the National Counties 50 over competition.

Having already defeated Norfolk, Lincolnshire will be hoping to continue that form and strengthen their position in the group table.

The top two will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The team will be selected from the following squad: C. Wilson (captain), D. Cliffe, B. Coddington, J. Dobson, M. Footitt, C. Free, D. Freeman, S. Johnson, N. Keast, T. Keast, J. Kendall, L. Starbuck Kimber, A. Tilcock, J. Timby, B. Wright.