Lincolnshire CCC to commence National Counties Eastern Division One campaign against Norfolk

Cricket action begins this weekend...

By Community Sports Reporter
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:56 am
Mark Footitt. Photo: Getty Images

Lincolnshire CCC will commence their National Counties Eastern Division One campaign on Sunday.

Imp County will host rivals Norfolk at Cleethorpes CC.

The fixture is a three-day game beginning at 11am each day.

The National Counties’ new format sees Lincolnshire placed in a strong Eastern Division along with Cambridgeshire, Staffordshire and Suffolk as well as Norfolk.

Lincolnshire will select from the following squad: C. Wilson (captain), D. Cliffe, B. Coddington, J. Cook, J. Fell, M. Footitt, C. Free, D. Freeman, N. Keast, T. Keast, J. Kendall, L. Kimber, S. Johnson, A. Moor, J. Timby, B. Wright.

