Lincolnshire CCC are back in action this coming bank holiday Monday (29th May) as they take on Northumberland in the first One Day Trophy fixture of 2023 at Heslam Park, home to Scunthorpe Town Cricket Club.

The 50 over contest starts at 11am and everyone is welcome to attend. Entry is free on the day and car parking is available on site.

With no senior county fixtures scheduled last weekend saw Lincolnshire’s county age group squads in action across the boys (U13 and 14 teams) and the girls (U13s).

In the girl’s games, Lincolnshire shared the spoils with Norfolk.

Will Wright, who top-scored with 95 for Lindum last weekend.

Both counties finished with one win each from the two T20 matches that took place.

Lincolnshire rallied well to win the second of the day’s games, having been well beaten in the first. Lincolnshire restricted Norfolk to 108 in game two, largely thanks to Lillian Fraser-Cattanach’s superb spell of bowling, returning figures of four wickets for eight runs from her four overs.

In reply Lincolnshire got home at a canter for the loss of just one wicket, Emmie Sorby starring with 57 not out to see Lincolnshire over the line.

For the boys, the U13s faced off against a strong Nottinghamshire side and, despite a solid start, came up against an in-form middle order who powered Notts to a total of 247 from their 40 overs.

In reply Lincolnshire’s innings struggled to get going, eventually finishing at 114 all out from 37 overs, T. Beevers top-scoring with 27 to go with his two wickets in the first innings.

For the U14s it was a much closer affair, again against Norfolk.

Lincolnshire batted first and made a competitive 178 all out from 35 overs.

Sachin West and Shreyas Chingale top scoring with 30 and 37 respectively.

In response, Norfolk’s batters managed to keep up with the rate and keep wickets in hand, eventually ensuring that they reached the Lincolnshire total in the 31st over.

In the Lincolnshire Premier League, the stand-out game came at Bourne where a top of the table clash against Sleaford took place.

Sleaford claimed the spoils as they successfully defended 244 to go head of the table.

Elsewhere Grimsby Town beat local rivals Scunthorpe to register their second win of this campaign, Lindum overcame Market Deeping, Will Wright falling agonising short of a second league hundred of the year with 95.