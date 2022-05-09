LINCS ECB PREMIER: Bourne, Grantham and Woodhall Spa set early pace

Sleaford's Thomas Shorthouse.

Bourne, Grantham and Woodhall Spa remain locked at the top of the Lincs ECB Premier on maximum points after three weeks of action.

Lindum's Robert Cook posted 80 runs as his side were beaten by eight wickets at defending champions Bourne.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, none of his teammates could make double figures and Colin Cheer and Ben Stroud took three victims each.

Jonathan Cheer (66 no) and Peter Morgan (41 no) did most of the damage for Bourne.

Zia-Ur- Rehman top scored with 39 as Grantham beat visiting market Deeping by 43 runs.

Woodhall Spa left Nettleham with 20 points thanks to a seven wicket success.

Rhett Bridgens hit 70 runs for Nettleham but Alex King and Matt carter claimed four wickets apiece.

With the bat, the Spa men's Gareth Grant (61 no) led the way.

Sleaford made it three wins from three as they left Bracebridge Heath with a five-wicket success, but sit five points behind the top three.

Taylor Fell's 68 runs gave Bracebridge hope but Aayush Patel (67) and Henry Cooper (57 no) led Sleaford to the win.

Sleaford's Thomas Shorthouse took three wickets.

Spalding left Louth with a three-wicket success.

Andrew White's 62 helped Louth to 189 before the side was dismissed, but Mitch Freeman went one better as his 63 played a pivotal part in Spalding's success.

Newly-promoted Skegness are still looking for their opening victory, and were beaten by 224 runs at Scunthorpe Town.

Jamar Ifil (119), Ian Snowden (66) and Savraj Nijjar (49) did most of the damage with the bat although Joshua Greef and Carl Abbiss claimed two wickets each.

Warren Nel top scored for the seasiders with 28 while Town's Nauman Abid added four wickets for the loss of 13 runs.