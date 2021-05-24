Lindum too strong for Sleaford CC but Seconds dominate Freiston

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Second-placed Lindum proved too strong for Sleaford CC in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday, leaving with a 14-run success.

Lindum reached 170 before being dismissed, Drew Harbron taking three wickets and Sam Burrows

two.

After being given a revised target of 156, Sleaford finished 141 for 8, Thomas Willoughby (30) and Kieran Harbron (27) top scoring.

Sleaford Seconds were in fine form as they faced Freiston LL on Sunday.

The home side were bowled out of just 83, a target the visitors reached within 20 overs.

Freiston soon slipped to 18-3 as they struggled to find an answer to the accurate bowling of Drew Harbron and Rhys Collings.

Usman Ahmed top scored for Freiston with 14 but he attempted one shot to many against left arm spinner Thomas Willoughby and returned to the pavilion.

Wickets continued to tumble for Freiston, but Danny Lumley (10) and Ashok Kumar (12) both made double figures.

The return of opening bowler Harbron saw him claim his fifth wicket as Freiston were all out for only 83 after 35 overs.

Freiston did start well with the ball.

Opening bowlers Taimur Mian and Ryan Overton were accurate and it was Mian who deservedly bowled Harbron for 2.

Sleaford number three Willoughby was in no mood to hang around, and chasing a small target, made light work of the total.

He made an unbeaten 58 for Sleaford as they cruised to victory. Mian did pick up three further wickets, ending with excellent figures of 4-24.

Sleaford completed their six wicket victory in the 20th over.

On Saturday Sleaford Firsts host Market Deeping while the Seconds travel to Moulton Harrox.

Sleaford Sunday Firsts entertain Bracebridge Heath and the Sunday Seconds travel to Caythorpe.