Both Norfolk and Lincolnshire are yet to start their 2024 seasons, and both were left frustrated by overnight rain and early morning drizzle as players and officials waited for a break in conditions at Great Witchingham CC in Norfolk.

Ultimately the elements had the final say and both games were called off before a ball could be bowled.

Lincolnshire now look forward to welcoming Cambridgeshire CCC to Bracebridge Heath CC, Lincoln, for back to back T20 matches this coming Sunday.

Lincolnshire CCC captain Tom Keast - ready for action.

Lincolsnhire captain Tom Keast will be hoping for better weather as he looks to get the season underway with a home win.

Play is due to get underway at 11am and entry is free to all.