Rain wrecks opening game for Lincolnshire
Both Norfolk and Lincolnshire are yet to start their 2024 seasons, and both were left frustrated by overnight rain and early morning drizzle as players and officials waited for a break in conditions at Great Witchingham CC in Norfolk.
Ultimately the elements had the final say and both games were called off before a ball could be bowled.
Lincolnshire now look forward to welcoming Cambridgeshire CCC to Bracebridge Heath CC, Lincoln, for back to back T20 matches this coming Sunday.
Lincolsnhire captain Tom Keast will be hoping for better weather as he looks to get the season underway with a home win.
Play is due to get underway at 11am and entry is free to all.
Lincolnshire will not have long to wait for their next game as they travel to Ipswich School to play Suffolk CCC, again in a T20 double header the following day (Ban Holiday Monday, 6th May). Again, entry is free to all.