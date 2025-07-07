Showcase games at Cleethorpes for Lincolnshire’s men and women

Both the Lincolnshire men and women’s teams head to the seaside to play in showcase games at Cleethorpes CC’s Chichester Road ground next weekend.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday the county's women’s team welcome Norfolk in the final round of the Vitality Blast T20 competition.

Lincolnshire will be looking to finish the campaign strongly before heading into the 50 over competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the attack for Lincs will be Lauren Tuffrey, who will be looking to continue her fine form and batters Hannah Hughes and Holly Vaughen will be looking for a strong finish to the T20 action.

Big weekend ahead for Lincolnshire CCC.

The teams face off in back-to-back T20 games, the first of which gets underway at 11am.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

Sunday serves as the perfect curtain raiser to the men's one-off showcase game against the professionals of Nottinghamshire CCC the following day on Monday, 14th July.

Nottinghamshire CCC are expected to field a strong side against Lincolnshire as this game represents one of the few opportunities for players to push their case for selection ahead of the Metro Bank One Day campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s fixture featured the likes of former England man Haseeb Hameed and England Lion, Dillon Pennington and this year spectators can expect to see the majority of the Nottinghamshire One Day squad in action.

Lincolnshire will be looking for another strong showing against a First-Class County in this one off 50 over game having won 2 of the last 3 of these annual games (beating Durham in 2023 and Nottinghamshire in 2024).

Play starts at 11am on Monday the 14th July, entry is £6 for adults (payable on entry, cash or card) which gives entry into a prize draw and free for U16s.

There will also be a car parking charge applicable on the day.

Lincolnshire CCC members also gain free admission.

Food and drink will be available to purchase on the day and the ground is situated a short walk from the promenade.