Sleaford Seconds top Premier table while Firsts finish second in T20 group

Cricket news.

Sleaford CC finished second in their Winkworth Cup group on Saturday - but the Seconds are flying high at the top of their division.

Two wins saw Lindum progress as table toppers while Scunthorpe ended the day bottom of the T20 event.

Evans Jones top scored with 35 runs in a seven wicket victory at the expense of Scunthorpe.

Town ended their innings on 123 for 8, with Joe Peck and Thomas Shorthouse both taking two wickets, Shorthouse also claiming a run out.

With the bat, Sleaford reached 124 for the loss of three wickets in the 13th over, Shorthouse added 33 runs with Andy Hibberd (28 no) and Conor Harbron (10 no) adding to the tally.

Lindum, however, proved too strong as they secured a three-wicket success.

Jones hit 58 runs off 52 balls, including three fours and two sixes as Sleaford were all out for 111.

In response, Lindum made 129 for 7.

Sleaford Seconds currently top the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division following Saturday’s huge 194-run victory over Market Deeping Seconds.

Thomas Willoughby (84), Simon Godby (42), Neill Henderson (26 no), Jake Henderson (17), Ben Glendinning (16 no) and Oliver bean (15) played their part as Sleaford posted 268 for 5.

Deeping were dismissed for 74 with Willoughby and Giles Goddard taking four wickets each, Willoughby conceding just 8 runs.

Sleaford Sunday Firsts sit joint top with Fulbeck in the Lincoln and District Sunday League Premier Division following the weekend’s two-run win at Bracebridge Heath.

Aayush Patel (36), Evan Jones (28) and Simon Godby (22) aided the away side to 159 before Bracebridge were dismissed for 157, Shaan Patel, Thomas Willoughby and Andy Hibberd each taking three victims.

In the SLBL Division Two, Sleaford Seconds won by 124 runs at Freiston LL Seconds.

Openers Mark Tanner (65) and Thomas Chapman (49) helped the away side to 200 for 6, Freiston dismissed for 76.

Ian Shorthouse took five wickets and Nick Mountain three, both conceding 23 runs in the process.

In the EMWCL Super 8’s Division Two North, Sleaford Women beat Clumber Park by 70 runs.

Lisa Kell-Tonmge top scored with 20 as Sleaford finished their 16 overs on 112 for 3 - a net score of 297.

In response, Clumber Park ended on 67 for 8 (net 227).

On Saturday Sleaford Seconds travel to Boston Seconds and the Thirds will entertain Newborough.