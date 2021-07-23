Staffs test up next as Lincs CCC face crunch back-to-back fixtures

Lincolnshire CCC travel to West Bromwich to face Staffordshire in their next three-day Eastern Division One Championship match commencing on Sunday.
This is the first of two successive away fixtures for the county team as on the following Sunday (August 1) they travel to March to face Cambridgeshire.
These two fixtures are likely to determine the county club's position in the final league table.
The team for the match against Staffordshire will be selected from the following 13 man squad: C. Wilson (captain), J. Kendall, J. Fell, J. Nightingale, D. Freeman, T. Keast, N. Keast, J. Cook, M. Footitt, C. Free, D. Cliffe, S. Johnson, A. Tillcock.