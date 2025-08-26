Differing results for G&S racers at Cadwell Park

Jorel Boerboom

The two G&S Kawasaki riders, TJ Toms and Jorel Boerboom had differing results at Cadwell in round seven of the British Supersport championship with Boerboom safely completing both races while TJ Toms recorded a top 10 result in the first race but was unlucky to crash out of the Feature race on the opening lap.

Toms was running well in free practice within the top 10 but was unable to maintain his position during qualifying and ended up on the fifth row for the start of the Sprint race on Sunday.

He circulated in 13th place during the first half of the 12 lap affair before making his charge forward, picking off riders on every other lap to eventually cross the finish line in 10th position.

Toms started the Feature race on Bank Holiday Monday from the fourth row and was challenging for position within a group of riders on the opening lap. But as the group approached the hairpin towards the end of the lap Toms was unlucky to clip the kerb and crash along with two other riders, his race over. A trip to the medical centre revealed a suspected broken scaphoid bone in his left wrist.

Meanwhile Jorel Boerboom started the sprint race from the head of the seventh row. He didn't get the best of starts and was circulating in 24th place through the first six laps. He did make up a couple of places in the later laps and crossed the finish line in 22nd position.

Boerboom was placed on the eighth row for the start of the Feature race and hadn't really had a chance to make an impact before the race was stopped for the crash involving his teammate.

At the restart and with the race reduced in length to 12 laps Boerboom was determined to prove himself and after a steady start he began to pick up places until on lap eight he found himself up into the top 20. With the next group just out of reach he maintained his position to the chequered flag to finish the race in 19th place.

Team manager Tom Fisher - Cadwell is one of those places where it all goes well or things just don't go to plan for us! This weekend was the latter. TJ was unlucky to clip,the kerb and crash. We are hopeful the wrist is not actually broken, he will know more when he goes to his local hospital for further checks.

We hope to have him back on the bike for Donington Park in two weeks so he can maintain his 10th place in the championship. Jorel is improving with every race and managed to finish inside the top 20 with a 19th place in the Feature race. We just need to concentrate on his qualifying so he starts the race nearer to the front of the field as he has good race pace and could be finishing in a point scoring position.

The next round is at Donington Park on September 5/7.