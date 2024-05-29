Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wait is over and the paddock is filling up with riders for the start of the 2024 Isle of Man TT festival.

Arguably the most exciting entry in this year’s field is that of the double and reigning World and British Sidecar Champions, Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement. Such is the quality of the Anglo-French pairing that a top six finish in the two races is not out of the question.

Prior to making their debut in the two sidecar races the pair from North Kelsey, near Market Rasen will take to the 37.75 mile Mountain road course for the first time for practice and qualifying this week and weather permitting they will be out every day Monday-Friday for at least one lap of the course each day.

Ellis and Clement were out in first qualifying on Monday evening and recorded a lap of 109.554mph proving they are sidecar champions for a reason.

Ellis and Clement debut at TT

Ellis said: “The TT has been on my mind for a number of years. My step-dad (sidecar driver, Gary Bryan) has competed at the TT for a long time so I have been visiting it for over 20 years now, but being there in 2023 was the first time where I started to properly think about doing it myself.

“There’s a lot of learning to be done, particularly the gears and the bumps and the number of blind corners, but this isn’t a bucket list thing for me. It’s a long-term plan for the next 10 or 15 years, so who knows where we’ll end up.”

Emmanuelle Clement added: “I first came across in 2022 to support Gary Bryan and then came back in 2023 to help the team out for the full two weeks. It was then that we did some laps with Dean and Conrad Harrison and the idea of competing became more of a reality.

“It’s a huge challenge but I’m very close to Melanie Farnier (TT Sidecar passenger since 2015 and fastest female passenger) and we have a fantastic group of people around us which I think will really help our learning and progress.”