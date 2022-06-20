First win of season for Hamilton men

Hamilton men’s first team, from left Ian Scotland, Gio Chimento, Graham Brown, Stuart Bartram, Will Harrison and Ciaran Boylan.

Gio Chimento with Stuart Bartram and Will Harrison with Ciaran Boylan won all three sets while Ian Scotland with Graham Brown won one.

The previous week the team had travelled to Kibworth where they were narrowly defeated 5-4.

Nathan Morgans with Ciaran Boylan won two sets while Ian Scotland with Edwin Shufflebotham and Graham Brown with Stuart Bartram won a set each.

The men’s second team are having a tough season.

Against Leicester Forest East sixths the team of Steve Plaistow with Edwin Shufflebotham, Richard Evans with Patrick Whenham-Bossy and Mark Ashman with Barrie Farnsworth lost 8-1, Mark and Barrie winning the consolation set.

The team of Richard Evans with Steve Plaistow, Ian Scotland with Edwin Shufflebotham and Fabrizio Ortu with Jon Dyson lost 9-0 when they entertained Ashby Castle fourths.

The ladies’ second team of Margaret Roskell with Rosie Gildove, Nicky Herbert with Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham with Helen Skerritt lost 7-2 to Market Harborough seconds. Margaret and Rosie winning the two sets.

The team of Margaret Roskell with Rosie Gildove, Nicky Herbert with Sue Harrison and Margaret Shufflebotham with Chris Stevens lost 8-1 to Belvoir Vale firsts, Margaret and Rosie winning the consolation set.