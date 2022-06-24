Accies add to trophy haul

There was more success for the Accies.

The Accies returned to Stamford FC to defend their title as winners of the inaugural Fiducia Cup, now revamped and renamed The Ancojada Trophy.

And the side returned victorious – adding to what has been a successful few weeks for the club having won the Walking Football League Association National final and Premier League title.

In their group the Accies started against Long Bennington, which is always a tough ask, and despite both sides hitting the bar the contest finished 0-0.

Next up they faced neighbours Boston United, the Pilgrims winning the game with a superb goal from distance, struck so well Sleaford’s players could only applaud.

With one point and no goals from two matches, things didn’t look too promising.

But after a good talking to, the Accies were on the up.

After beating Harborough Hornets 4-1 the side were up and running.

The final group game was against Stamford Whites, where Sleaford secured a 5-0 win.

After finishing in third spot, they progressed to face Huntingdon, runners-up of the other group.

Accies took the lead but drew the contest 1-1, two saves in the shootout allowing the side to progress to the semis.

Up next were favourites Stamford Reds.

A 2-0 success saw the Accies progress to the final where they would meet Boston again.

McCafferty put Sleaford ahead, scoring from his own rebound with a powerful strike.

McCafferty then doubled the lead but Boston are a great side full of talented players and when they pulled one back the Blues were hanging on.

Keeper Cox came to the rescue more than once, and a couple of near misses left Accies were under the cosh.