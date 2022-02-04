Boss Edgley says Heanor contest 'must win' for Boston Town as they look to regain fourth spot

Luke White and Kuwsi Ofushine could return from injury.

Boston Town are hoping Kuwsi Ofushine and Luke White will have shrugged off injuries in time for Saturday’s visit of Heanor Town.

Both missed Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Anstey Nomads, which manager Gary Edgley labelled a 'wake-up call'.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory at the Mortgages For You Stadium could see the Poachers regain fourth spot from Loughborough Students, depending on the Scholars' result against Quorn.

However, Edgley, whose side drew 0-0 at Heanor earlier in the UCL Premier North campaign, knows the visitors will be no pushovers.

“Nobody hammers Heanor,” Edgley said.

“We went there and found them very hard to break down, they were very well organised.

“These games are all must win games if you want to be competing up there.

“If we don’t build on what we’ve done in that first half of the season we’ve failed in a way as we’ve put ourselves in a great position.

“To fall away now would be hugely disappointing.”