'Amazing gesture' means three Boston United youngsters will never forget their senior debuts

Jake Wright snr. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Three Boston United players will never forget their debuts - thanks to an 'amazing gesture' from teammate Jake Wright snr.

Keenan Ferguson, Jake Leake and Finlay Armond all made their first senior appearances while competing for the Pilgrims this season.

Wright purchased the shirts the trio made their debuts in from the club and presented them to the youngsters as momentos of their milestones.

"It's an amazing gesture. He's not done it for any attention but he's done it off his own back for those lads," manager Craig Elliot said.

"I think it's superb."

The former Sheffield United defender has struggled for game this season.

However, his upbeat attitude has impressed Elliott.

Keenan Ferguson made his senior debut against Spennymoor. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"When I signed him there were so many positive things people were saying about him and I think this shows what a person he is and what great spirit we have in the dressing room," Elliott continued.

"Honestly, he's so good and positive with the lads. Obviously, he's frustrated with me as he's not in the team.

"But that's a good sign if he's frustrated. He's not comfortable, he wants to be in the team and I think in a busy month there's no doubt he'll play his part."

Hull City loanee Jake Leake made his bow against Curzon Ashton. Photo: Oliver Atkin