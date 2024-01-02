Assistant manager Joe Simpson believes Boston United are starting to motor after completing the league double over King’s Lynn

Jacob Hazel and Deji Sotona were on target either side of half-time as Boston United got 2024 under way with a richly deserved victory.

“Winning at their place was great and we came into today with confidence and momentum,” said Simpson.

“We are delighted with the boys and it's about trying to keep it going.

“It’s a really good performance and really pleasing and it's just about the next one now.

“It is the most comfortable we have been in a while and the only negative was it wasn’t more.

“We are a growing team, we know what we are trying to build and it will take time, but you have seen sprouts of it in different games.

“In the last two games at home we have had more complete performances.

“We are getting there. We are building a squad and a togetherness where we believe we can be competitive against anyone in this league.”

The Pilgrims made much of the early running against their struggling opponents from Norfolk, who they had defeated 2-1 at the Walks Stadium on Boxing Day.

Sam Smart was denied by a Paul Jones save, while Hazel and Sotona were both thwarted by blocks on the follow-up.

Kyle Callan-McFadden's header dropped wide for the visitors, while a Brad Nicholson header flew wide at the other end.

Jimmy Knowles broke quickly in the 43rd minute before teeing up Hazel to fire home.

Hazel was subsequently fouled by Josh Coulson after the break and Sotona beat Jones with a low penalty three minutes into the half.