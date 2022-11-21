Barnetby score 18 in cup battering

Barnetby United were in devastating form as they bounced back from the previous week’s league defeat with a ruthless performance in the Hospital Cup.

Action from Barnetby's emphatic win on Saturday.

They rattled in a club record-equalling 18 goals against a spirited and hardworking FC Beckwood at the Co-op Ground to progress to the semi-finals.

With the ranks boosted from last week’s defeat, The Railwaymen raced into a three-goal lead in the opening 15 minutes as a Cameron Hill thunderbolt and a Brendan O’Callaghan brace, including a direct free-kick, gave them the edge.

FC Beckwood hit back immediately though and following a defensive lapse Robert Bunton calmly finished past Tuplin into the bottom corner.

Stung into a response, Connor Watson made it 4-1 from the penalty spot having been bundled over and Hill grabbed his second from an O’Callaghan corner.

Persistent work from Callum Wilkins then saw him rob the Beckwood back line and he coolly finished to make it 6-1 and when O’Callaghan raced clear to complete his hat-trick it was 7-1 at the break.

O’Callaghan added his fourth on 49 minutes before a quick throw and a through ball saw Watson race on to it and he slammed home his second goal of the afternoon.

Ben Popple then struck home a fizzing drive from outside the box for a long overdue goal to make it 10-1 and Hill completed his hat-trick on 57 minutes to make it 11-1.

Hill added his fourth not long afterwards, again heading home an O’Callaghan corner, and Wilkins bagged his second with a poacher’s finish.

Will Forrest got in on the act with a brace and Hill added his fifth to make it 16-1 before skipper Joe Scott nodded home yet another O’Callaghan corner to make it 17-1.

In the last minute Lee Fielden coolly side-footed home a very unselfish centre from Greg Brackenbury to round off the scoring.