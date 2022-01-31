Barnetby United book place in cup final with 6-1 victory

Barnetby United claimed a 6-1 win.

Barnetby United sealed their place in the 2021-22 Hospital Cup Final following a 6-1 away win to Baltic Boys that saw them claim 15 points in group B with a game to go.

Down the slope and with the wind to their backs, Barnetby flew out of the traps.

Harry Finnis slotted the opening goal on four minutes and a minute later captain Joe Scott headed home his ninth of the season following a sumptuous Greaves cross.

The Baltic Boys keeper pulled off two outstanding saves to keep his side in the game and his heroics were rewarded at the other end after 25 minutes as Baltic Boys were awarded a penalty, that was duly dispatched by Csaba-Attila Portik.

The Railwaymen restored their two-goal lead on 49 minutes when Brendan O’Callaghan battled his way through the Baltic box to riffle home his 50th goal for club.