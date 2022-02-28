Barnetby win at blustery Briggensians

Briggensians v Barnetby.

On a blustery day at the Recreation Ground in Brigg, a goal in each half saw Barnetby United battle their way to three points against a belligerent Briggensians in the EC Surfacing Ltd Scunthorpe & District Football League Division One.

Having dominated the majority of the first half without reward it took a moment of brilliance from Ryan Jordan to set the Railwaymen on their way.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He not once, but twice, beat a Briggensians player by knocking the ball one side and running the other before feeding O’Callaghan, whose effort then fell to captain Joe Scott.

Briggensians v Barnetby.

He tapped in on the stroke of half time for his 10th of the season, the first time in his 16 seasons with the club he has reached double figures.

The second half saw Barnetby to the fore again, piling pressure on the Briggensians backline, which held firmed until Liam Davies swung in a left footed corner directly into the far top corner on 70 minutes to put his side 2-0 to the good and seal the win.