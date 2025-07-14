Blistering start in the heat sees Gainsborough Trinity win friendly at Bottesford Town

A powerful start to the game in baking hot temperatures saw Gainsborough Trinity power to a 3-1 pre-season friendly win at Bottesford Town on Saturday.

The Holy Blues made a blistering start to proceedings, finding themselves two up inside five minutes with a third disallowed shortly afterwards.

There was just one notable absentee, with George Hornshaw beginning a two week holiday, as boss Russ Wilcox kept to his word of mixing things up to ensure all his squad get valuable minutes ahead of August 9th.

Frank Mulhern made his first start, while Lewis Butroid started at left back.

Fraser Preston - influential display for Trinity. Photo by Sean Cook. Foxby Media.

Youngster, Jacob McLoughlin at right back, while Curtis Durose started in the engine room.

A superb start saw some sensational one touch football slice the hosts open with Mulhern, Preston and Clarke involved.

But James Leverton was equal to Javelle’s attempt as he got on the end of the move.

However, Mulhern opened the scoring shortly after. Timing his run, he nipped in behind, beating the keeper to the ball and lifting a smart finish over the stranded Leverton.

One became two a couple of minutes later as Preston was sent away down the right.

With time and space, he got his head up - picked out Mulhern - and the former Scarborough Athletic and Stockport County man doubled his and Trinity's tally.

Clarke then saw his neat finish chalked off for offside after another patient phase of build up play.

Bobby Johnson was looking to pull the strings, raking a precision ball out to Butroid on the left. He tricked his way inside, picking out Clarke, but he could only scuff his shot through to Leverton.

On the stroke of half-time, Bottesford winger, Jake Brown, cut in off the right hand side - and won his side a penalty.

Aris Cunha stepped up from the spot and lifted a calm penalty into the top left hand corner, to reduce the arrears.

Butroid then fed Mulhern who was able to turn and thread the ball through for Jordan Helliwell, Leverton doing well to stand up and deny him with his legs.

Mulhern was replaced by Jonny Margetts shortly before half-time - and it didn’t take long for him to be amongst the action as he rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

Moments after being denied a routine tap in at the back post, undeterred, the trickier finish was duley dispatched.

Both teams, understandably, made numerous changes during the second half with the season still four weeks out.

A raid down the Gainsborough right invited Aaron Simpson forward. But his low fizzed effort was blocked by Leverton.

Billy Housham and Kyle Simpson came on for half an hour and looked lively in their link play.

But the hosts were looking to capitalise on a couple of openings, firing narrowly over from a free kick, before Robson had to react bravely at the feet of a substitute after an underhit backpass.

Ollie Sykes added to his minutes from Tuesday night, and he produced a good block in added time.